Sakho explains his celebrations with Benteke v Liverpool

Mamadou Sakho insists he meant Liverpool no ‘ill feelings’ after responding to criticism of him for his celebrations alongside Christian Benteke.

Two goals from Belgian striker Benteke helped the visiting Eagles come from behind to claim a vital 2-1 success at Anfield – but Liverpool supporters were up in arms at Sakho for his reaction to celebrating the strikes.

While former Liverpool striker Benteke’s celebrations were far more muted, Sakho’s jubilation was clear for all to see.

In explaining the way he celebrated, Palace loanee Sakho insisted pictures can be deceiving and that he meant no disrespect to his employers: “When Christian scored, I stayed seated as I didn’t want to celebrate by respect for the club to which I belong and the fans,” Sakho said.

“But when he came over to me, I stood up and did what we always do as friends, our hand check.

“There was nothing behind it, nothing else to imply by it. Just two friends who are playing for the same team and who have the same goal, which is to get the three points at each game to make sure the team stays in the Premier League.

“If we were losing 2-0 and Christian reduced the score, we would have also done it if he came to me.”