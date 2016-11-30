Sakho set for Serie A move as ‘West Brom withdraw interest’

Out-of-favour Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho is expected to move to one of Inter Milan or AC Milan in January after West Brom reportedly withdrew from the race to sign him.

Sakho has yet to feature for Liverpool this season after falling out of favour with boss Jurgen Klopp and angered the German by rejecting the chance to leave Anfield over the summer.

The feud between the pair shows no sign of abating, leaving the French centre-half with little choice but to seek a move elsewhere.

The likes of Stoke has been interested in the summer, but they no longer retain an interest, leaving West Brom as the most likely Premier League suitors.

However, The Sun claims to have been told by the Baggies have abandoned any plans to land Sakho due to other recruitment priorities in January, paving a way for a potential move to Serie A as both Milan giants prepare to go head-to-head for his signature.

It’s claimed Albion boss Tony Pulis sees the need to strengthen his midfield and attack as a priority so no longer plans on moving for Sakho.

Inter are favourites to offer Sakho an escape route of of England as the clubs new Chinese owners Suning Group are keen to invest heavily in the squad as soon as possible.

Meanwhile the long awaited takeover of city rivals Milan is taking longer than expected leaving them unable to conduct business before the window opens in a matter of weeks.

Sakho was signed by former Kop boss Brendan Rodgers for £18million from Paris Saint Germain in 2013.