Sakho stand-off ensues as defender ‘refuses to leave Liverpool’

Mamadou Sakho has reportedly told Liverpool he has “no intention” of leaving the club on loan despite being frozen out of Jurgen Klopp’s first-team plans at Anfield.

The Frenchman has endured a difficult past few months on Merseyside, missing the end of last season after he was investigated over potential doping allegations.

He has since been completely cleared of those issues, but has found his future at the club shrouded in doubt after being sent home from a training camp in pre-season due to his attitude.

The arrival of Ragnar Klavan has since pushed Sakho further down the central-defensive pecking order, as the Estonian is vying with Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip for a first-team place.

Although the player’s agent has denied claims of a fall-out between Klopp and the player, it seems a move away from Anfield might be in his best interests for the short-term after he was told to leave the club on loan – or risk being frozen out.

But having rebuffed approaches from West Brom and Stoke, James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo adds:

‘Jurgen Klopp has informed Sakho that he does have a future at Liverpool but he wants him to play regularly elsewhere over the coming months to prove both his fitness and his professionalism.’ ‘The Reds are still actively looking to loan the centre-back out prior to tomorrow night’s transfer deadline.’

According to the Daily Mail, the 26-year-old will not play a single minute of competitive football for Liverpool if he does not find another club.

Dominic King adds that West Brom were prepared to offer £20m for Sakho’s services, but Liverpool are only interested in a loan deal.