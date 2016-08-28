Sakho told to leave Liverpool or face being ‘frozen out’

Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho has been told to leave Liverpool on loan this summer or face a long spell on the bench.

The Frenchman has been training on his own after ‘challenging the authority’ of boss Jurgen Klopp, with little chance that he can prize his way back into contention.

According to the Daily Mail, Sakho is considering whether to stay and fight for his place at Liverpool, but Klopp has ‘had enough’ after sending him home from their preseason tour of the USA.

Klopp admitted the situation was under control, but did state that Sakho was late for a flight, a meal and a training session.

The German manager said: “It’s not that serious. He missed the departure of the plane, he missed a session and then was late for a meal.

“I have to build a group here, I have to start anew, so I thought it maybe made sense that he flew home to Liverpool and after eight days, when we come back, we can talk about it.

“But it’s not that serious. It is how I said, we have some rules and we have to respect them. If somebody doesn’t respect it, or somebody gives me the feeling he is not respecting it, then I have to react, that’s all.”

Stoke City are reportedly interested in the 26-year-old, but may swoop for Bayer Leverkusen’s Kyriakos Papadopoulos due to Sakho’s indecisiveness.