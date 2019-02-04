Sala underwater plane footage shows body in wreckage

One occupant of the plane carrying Emiliano Sala is visible in the underwater wreckage, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch has stated.

The Piper Malibu, which had been carrying the newly signed Cardiff striker and pilot David Ibbotson, was found at the bottom of the English Channel on Sunday morning.

The AAIB, who are working in coordination with Blue Water Recoveries Ltd, identified what they called an object of interest on Sunday.

A remotely operated vehicle [ROV] was then dispatched to survey the area of seabed in which the object was found.

The ROV footage was then analysed by AAIB investigators, who concluded the object was in fact the wreckage of the plane that had been carrying Argentinean Sala.

The AAIB have now released the first pictures of the plane wreckage, which shows the rear left side of the fuselage, as well as part of the aircraft’s registration. The body found in the wreckage has not been identified.

(pic from AAIB)

The AAIB say they are now considering the next steps that should be taken, in consultation with the families of Sala and Ibbotson, as well as the police – as reported by Sky Sports.