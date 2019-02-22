Salah, Alisson give Man Utd, Arsenal hope of signing €45m playmaker

Chelsea and Manchester United are among the clubs who are chasing Roma star Cengiz Under, according to the latest reports.

A report from Turkish-Football (via Calciomercato) earlier in the week hinted that Chelsea could move for Under as the man to help plug the gap left by Eden Hazard’s possible departure.

Belgium playmaker Eden Hazard appears more and more likely to quit Stamford Bridge this summer, despite one former Blues teammate indicating that he could actually pen a new deal.

Under meanwhile has been hugely impressive for the Serie A side since his breakthrough into the first team, amassing a combined fifteen goals and assists this season in 25 appearances across all competitions.

According to several Italian sources, Arsenal have scouted the playmaker in the last couple of months, while German giants Bayern have also been tracking Under for some time as they seek a long-term replacement for the ageing Arjen Robben.

Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with a club-record move for Under, who is reportedly keen on coming to the Premier League, but could cost over €45m.

Now, a report from Italian outlet Calciomercato claims (via paper La Repubblica) that the aforementioned quartet are all interested in obtaining his signature this summer.

They reference interest Chelsea, Man Utd, Arsenal, Tottenham and Bayern Munich as a possible reason why Roma may find it difficult to fend off interest from abroad.

Mohamed Salah, Alisson, Radja Nainggolan, Antonio Rudiger and Miralem Pjanic have all been sold by Roma in the past in order to help their financial situation, so another possible high-profile exit cannot be ruled out.

In addition, the emergence of another young right-sided playmaker in Nicolò Zaniolo – who has come through the club’s academy – means they may have a log jam in that position and could cash in.

