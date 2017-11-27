Salah insider makes worrying claims over future of Liverpool star

Former Zamalek owner Mamdouh Abbas claims Mohamed Salah’s agent has confirmed the player plans to use his time at Liverpool as a springboard to move on to La Liga.

Abbas was a special guest of Salah’s during Saturday evening’s clash between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield and will have been impressed to see the Egypt flyer continue his hot streak by netting his 10th Premier League goal of the season and his 15th in 20 appearances in all competitions this season.

Salah has already been touted as a transfer target for Real Madrid by former Spurs striker Mido and now Abbas has further strengthened these claims by suggesting the former Roma star could leave Liverpool after just one season.

As translated by King Fut, Abbas revealed: “Mohamed Salah is currently an institution in Egypt and has an efficient agent working to get the best for the player.

“Salah highly respects those in charge of his finances and as his agent has discussed with me, we agree that Salah should stay at Liverpool until the end of the season.”

When questioned where Salah might play next, Abbas continued: “Most probably the upcoming destination for Salah will be La Liga.

“If he scores above 20 goals in all competitions this season, his price could rise up to €150million.”

The news will hardly come as a surprise for Liverpool, who have spent the best part of the last six months trying to keep Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona’s grasp.

Salah joined Liverpool in a club record £36.9million move from Roma at the start of the summer window and has been a revelation for Jurgen Klopp’s side.