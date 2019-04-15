Salah assesses Golden Boot chances as he explains Chelsea wonder goal

Mohamed Salah has revealed that his wonder goal against Chelsea came from pure instinct – but admitted he needed a bit of luck for it to go in.

Salah followed up Sadio Mane’s opener with a stunning powerful strike from outside the box, as Liverpool claimed a 2-0 win over the Blues to return to the top of the table.

The Egyptian winger has now scored two goals in his last two Premier League games, stylishly ending a drought that had seen him go eight games in all competitions without scoring.

On his goal, Salah revealed to Sky Sports: “I don’t think. I just feel.

“Normally I shoot with the inside of my foot. But this one I decided, because it was far, to hit it with power.

“I was lucky the ball hit the net like that.”

Salah celebrated with a yoga pose, which he joked about after the full-time whistle.

“I am a yoga man!

“I do yoga and it just came into my mind.”

The goal saw Salah move level with Sergio Aguero on 19 goals in the race for the Premier League golden boot.

“I think you know it’s different with the other teams now. The opponent, it’s not that they know how to play, but they play with two or three players.

“Mane has a very good season, Firmino has a very good season, because also the attention means they have freedom.

“I’m very happy for them. It also helps our team to score goals, when they focus on my side, the other side is free. I just focus on the team.

“I’m just happy about the result. I’m top scorer of the Premier League along with Aguero.

“First in the Premier League, that’s the most important thing.

“For me, I ignore everything, the Premier League is the most important thing.”

