Salah can be a legend, but this is why Suarez was better – Carra

Luis Suarez is “probably a better player all round” for Liverpool than Mo Salah ever will be, despite the Egyptian’s staggering 43 goals for the Reds this season.

That’s according to the Jamie Carragher, who played with Suarez at Liverpool, before the Uruguayan’s move to Barcelona in 2014.

Salah, meanwhile, is part of a Liverpool side who have one foot in the Champions League final and Carragher accepts that success in the competition for the Reds this season will earn the Egyptian a place in the club’s folklore.

“It’s unbelievable,” Carragher told Goal. “There are so many new stats coming out about him, every single week. He’s breaking records from the 1930s and the 1940s!

“The great thing about it is he does it every week. You can have players who score hat-tricks or four in a game, then they don’t score for five games. He scores virtually every game!

“People are comparing him to Suarez when he was here, who would you rather have and all that. But what Salah has over Suarez, for Liverpool, is the big games he’s scored in.

“Suarez is probably a better player all round, but for a one-off season there can’t be many who have had a season like this in the history of the club.

“When we had Suarez and Torres, we thought they were as good as anyone around. But when they eventually left the club, they only left with ‘he was a great player’. They didn’t actually take the team to something.

“Salah could take the team to a European Cup, and if he does that he’s a Liverpool legend. When you win a big trophy, everyone is a hero. But there are always a couple of players who you know have dragged you to it. Salah would be a legend inside one season, and right up there with some of the greats in the club’s history.”

Carragher, meanwhile, appears to have upset Manchester United star Marouane Fellaini, with the Belgian launching a huge verbal broadside at the former Reds defender and Sky Sports pundit.

