Salah talks up ‘very special’ Liverpool as he shrugs off exit claims

Mohamed Salah has appeared to underline his commitment to Liverpool by stating his excitement at playing for the Reds in the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have racked up 33 goals in the Champions League this season – the most by an English side in a single campaign.

And behind much of that success has been the extraordinary form of Salah, who has now netted an incredible 39 goals from a debut campaign that just goes from strength to strength.

Bought for a bargain £36.9million from Roma last summer, the Egyptian now finds himself compared to Lionel Messi and elevated in the £200million bracket, with the likes of Real Madrid all casting envious eyes over Liverpool.

But discussing his future, Salah seems more than happy to stay at Anfield.

“There’s something very special about playing for Liverpool. The Champions League nights are special for the fans too. You can feel it on the streets,” he told CNN.

“The atmosphere in that first game against Manchester City was the first time I had really seen something like that.

“When we saw the draw, everyone knew it would be a difficult game, but I said we had to be positive and win. That’s what we did.”

Such is the respect between the club, player and Salah’s representative, Ramy Abbas, there has been constant dialogue since his arrival to ensure the flourishing relationship is protected and grows as he continues to thrive in the Premier League.

Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, are seeking to build on the existing squad, which means it is inconceivable Salah could follow Philippe Coutinho to La Liga or anywhere else before next season.

The player is also likely to sign a new contract in the summer to both extend his stay and elevate his wages to reflect on what has become a mesmerising campaign.

Klopp also insists Salah remains settled at Anfield and told Sport Bild: “I know that Mo feels very comfortable here and he knows that our style of play suits him very well. So I am not worried about a transfer.”