Salah explains how Chelsea rejection inspired blockbusting season

Mohamed Salah has revealed that his incredible form this season has been fueled by the rejection he received from Chelsea in his previous spell in the Premier League.

Salah has been a revelation for the Reds, with 30 Premier League goals already to his name – and has been the inspiration behind the club’s European run, which sees them face Roma next week in the first leg of their Champions League semi final.

Salah made the move to Anfield in a £39m summer move that left many questioning whether the forward would be a success, after his difficult spell with Chelsea in England’s top flight.

Chelsea signed the Egyptian in 2014, but he was shipped out to Fiorentina on loan after just three games, and then to Roma after struggling to adapt.

He eventually made his loan move to the Italian capital permanent, and fans of Roma began to see the true capabilities of the talented player.

Luckily for Liverpool, they took a gamble on him last summer, with Jurgen Klopp previously admitting that he wasn’t his first choice signing, but the club’s transfer committee pushed the deal through.

And Salah has admitted he wanted to show fans ‘his football’ and stresses he wasn’t given a proper chance to impress whilst at Stamford Bridge.

“I know from the first day I wanted to do something different, something special,” Salah told Sky Sports.

“I was here with Chelsea, didn’t get my chance, and then came back. I wanted to show everyone my football.

“I didn’t play. You can see by the numbers. I didn’t have my chance, but you can see when I did get my chance I proved some people wrong.

“Because in my mind I have to succeed here, when I left the Premier League I said I’d come back, and when I had the chance, I came.

“You can see the difference [in me] between now, a year before, two years before that. Every year, every day, every month I am proving myself. I always try to see my weakness, work on it, to be better as a person and a player, everything.”

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.

More from Planet Sport:

The curious case of Americans snubbing the Monte Carlo Masters (Tennis365)

Jack Robinson on leaving Liverpool, Suarez, Sterling and life at QPR (Planet Football)

Preview: Challenge Cup, Gloucester v Newcastle (Planet Rugby)