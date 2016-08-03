Salah finalises Chelsea exit with permanent move to Roma

Egypt winger Mohamed Salah has completed a permanent move to Roma from Chelsea, the Premier League club have announced.

The forward spent last season on loan at the Serie A club and the Blues confirmed that a deal has been struck to allow him to remain in the Italian capital.

Salah joined Chelsea in January 2014 – after impressing against them with Basel – but failed to pin down a permanent place before he was loaned out to Fiorentina and then Roma.

The 24-year-old becomes the second player to leave Stamford Bridge in the past two days after Baba Rahman joined Schalke on a season-long loan.