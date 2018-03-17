Salah gives Liverpool enormous boost as star sets huge target

Reported Real Madrid target Mohamed Salah insists he wants to stay at Liverpool and help the Reds to Premier League glory.

The Egyptian has proved the signing of the season for Jurgen Klopp after plundering 32 goals ahead of Saturday evening’s clash with Watford.

That form has seen the former Chelsea man linked with a move to Real Madrid, with Liverpool said to have placed a whopping fee on his head.

However, the player insists he wants to stay at Anfield and told ESPN Brasil that he feels settled in the Premier League.

“In Chelsea I didn’t play, so I didn’t have my chances,” he said. “I said to all my friends, I think I said it on many interviews as well, that I wanted to come back.

“I like the Premier League I lot. I feel it has my style of football. I like to play in the Premier League.

“I said since day one here that I’m happy here at Liverpool and I want to show my football here.

“If you look at me now and five years ago, everything has changed – mentally, physically, everything.”

Salah believes Jurgen Klopp has to take the credit for turning him into a goalscoring machine during his time at Anfield, which he wants to crown with the Premier League trophy one day.

“[Klopp] changed something in me,” he continued. “Now I play closer to the goal than in any club before.

“If you see my goals and everything I did in my last four or five years, every year is better than the year before.

“It’s a dream to win the Premier League here after a long time.

“A club that hasn’t won it for a long time, it’s my dream.”

