Mohamed Salah may be on the longest goalscoring drought of his Liverpool career but he played a huge part in keeping their title hopes alive in a last-gasp 2-1 win over Tottenham.

It appeared Jurgen Klopp’s side were about to hand the initiative to Manchester City after Lucas Moura cancelled out Roberto Firmino’s first-half header, leaving the Reds level on 77 points but significantly behind on goal difference.

However, Salah – now eight matches without finding the net – popped up at the far post to head goalwards; Hugo Lloris could only palm out weakly and Toby Alderweireld got himself in an horrendous mess to divert it back past his goalkeeper in the 90th minute.

“I think the fans gave it to me! A goal is a goal,” Salah told Sky Sports.

“The important thing was to get three points. I haven’t scored for couple of games but there are some players who have the same number of goals as me but are having the season of their lives. I’m supposed to be having a bad season!

“You do not always have to play good but the important thing is to get the points. The big teams always find a way to get the points and that’s what we did today.

“Each game now is tough. You just have to keep yourself in the race. Our next game is against Southampton and they are fighting for their lives.

“You have to take each game as a challenge. Tottenham played good and they came very close to getting a point. Now we take it game by game.

“The Kop today, it was crazy. They just want to win the Premier League and we are doing everything to make that happen. They help us a lot during the game. Everything changes with the fans – always.”

Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold echoed the words of his Egyptian team-mate, highlighting the importance of getting over the line.

“We knew what kind of game it was going to be, coming up against a top team like Tottenham. Both teams wanted to win but I think we wanted it more than them.

“Virgil [van Dijk] has shown again why he is the best defender in the world. You need fortune to win these types of games.”