Salah’s likely absence revealed as star returns to Liverpool for treatment

Mohamed Salah is expected to be sidelined for around two weeks after the forward was sent back to Liverpool following the injury he sustained on international duty with Egypt.

Salah limped off towards the end of Egypt’s 4-1 friendly win over Swaziland on Friday with what has been described as a “muscle strain”.

The Liverpool forward scored direct from a corner in the African Nations Cup qualifier in Cairo before appearing to suffer a hamstring injury.

Egypt are due to face the same opponents again on Tuesday but Salah has already been ruled out of the match and, according to reports, has now set to return to Merseyside for treatment and assessment from Liverpool’s medical staff.

A Facebook post on the Egyptian national side’s page said: “Javier Aguirre has decided to let Mohamed Salah return to his club and not participate in the Swaziland match on Tuesday to give him more rest.

“During the previous match against Swaziland, Salah complained of stress in the musculoskeletal muscle. He was examined medically and radiation was performed on the area of complaint after the game.”

Salah, who hit 44 goals for Liverpool in all competitions last term, has struggled to replicate that form so far this season.

The Egyptian King still has it RT @BleacherReport: Mo Salah scored direct from a corner 🤯 (via @3bdelmenem1) pic.twitter.com/5Sz2eOfft2 — Scott (@scott_lendrum) October 13, 2018

The former Roma star has scored just three in 11 appearances for the Reds, who return to Premier League action against Huddersfield on October 20.

Initial reports suggest the player will miss the match against the Terriers, the Champions League match with Red Star Belgrade at Anfield on October 24 and possibly the Premier League clash with Cardiff at Anfield on October 27.

Fancy news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.