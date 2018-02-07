Salah’s Liverpool pledge appears to dampen Real Madrid talk

Mohamed Salah has spoken of his pride at playing for Liverpool in an interview which will cast severe doubts over claims he could quit Anfield for Real Madrid.

The Egyptian joined the Reds in a bargain £36.9million deal from Roma and has proved a massive success at the club, having already scored 28 goals for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season.

His incredible form for Liverpool though has led to rising speculation that Salah will be a summer target for Real Madrid, with reports claiming he could be sold for a fee of around £88million.

However, the player has spoken of his pride at playing for Liverpool and revealed the Reds were the club he supported as a boy.

In an interview with FourFourTwo magazine, Salah’s words will offer encouragement that the player would bat away any alleged approach from the La Liga giants.

“Ever since I was a kid, I had been a Liverpool fan — they were my favourite Premier League club,” he said.

“I’ve loved the club since I was young and knew this was a team I wanted to play for.

“I knew the history that this club has and, as soon as I got the chance, I had to make it happen.”

When questioned if he was happy at Anfield, Salah continued: “I’m happy scoring goals for the club I supported as a kid – that’s all that matters.

“We want to push ourselves to win something. For us, for the fans and for the club. Winning a trophy has always been our target.”

The full interview with Salah is in the March 2018 edition of the magazine.

