The Africa Cup of Nations has been postponed until January 2022, news which will likely be welcomed by Liverpool.

The competition has been moved back 12 months, news that was confirmed by the Confederation of African Football.

The move means that defending Premier League champions Liverpool will play all of next season without losing their key strike force. With Senegal’s Sadio Mane and Egypt’s Mohamed Salah now both available for the full campaign.

The date for the tournament and the final matches of the qualifiers is yet to be decided.

The tournament was due to start in Cameroon in January 2021 but is delayed until 2022 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision comes after Euro 2020 and the Copa America were both put back until 2021 earlier this year.

Algeria are the reigning champions after beating Senegal 1-0 in Cairo in 2019.

