Salah, Mane make Ramadan pledge ahead of CL final

Mohamed Salah has vowed not to break his Ramadan fast ahead of the Champions League final – meaning the Liverpool forward will be unable to eat anything until 30 minutes before kick-off.

The Egyptian star will honour his Muslim faith by refraining from eating and drinking during daylight hours – and with the sun only setting 30 minutes before kick-off in Kiev, Liverpool have been left with a dilemma.

While Salah insists his fast will not impact on his performance, Liverpool will be concerned over potential fatigue for their star men in what is the club’s biggest match in 11 years.

Fellow forward Sadio Mane is also a devout Muslim, though little has been said of the Senegalese star’s stance ahead of the match.

Club doctors and nutritionists will clearly observe Salah and Mane ahead of the game in an attempt to ensure their star men are in peak condition.

Mo Farah gave up Ramadan to win gold at the Olympic Games in London but the Liverpool star is adamant he will remain true to his faith.

Salah has netted 44 goals so far this season and will hope to add to his tally in Saturday’s showpiece.

Team-mate Alberto Moreno discussed the player, saying: “Salah is an incredible guy, he is doing an extraordinary year.

“Salah now has Ramadan, I will eat and drink for him, something else I can not do.

“I think that Salah trains at 20 per cent because he is afraid of getting injured.”

Salah and Roberto Firmino both have 10 goals apiece for Liverpool in the Champions League which account for exactly half of their side’s total of 40 strikes.