Salah must learn from Liverpool teammate, Jurgen Klopp insists

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has suggested Mohamed Salah could do worse than take advice from teammate Sadio Mane in a bid to overcome his apparent loss of form.

The talismanic Egyptian has now gone an unprecedented seven matches without registering for Liverpool – with Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher labelling the player “selfish and greedy” following Sunday’s 2-1 win at Fulham.

Thankfully for Liverpool, Mane has taken up the goals mantle with 11 goals in his last 11 games to keep Liverpool’s Premier League and Champions League hopes alive.

His form has, typically, seen him emerge as a transfer target for Real Madrid and Barcelona once again, with a report on Tuesday suggesting the Reds had been forced to place an eye-watering price tag on the Senegalese star’s head.

But Klopp’s immediate priority is to help Salah return to his very best form and he feels that Mane could hold the key.

“He is in a really good moment, of course,” he told Liverpoolfc.com.

“Sadio played pretty much always like this but now he is always in the right spot in the right moment. In football it’s sometimes like this.

“The only thing he did when he was not always in the right spot was work and work and work. That’s exactly what Mo has to do, exactly the same: just work, do the right things and it will come again.

“He’s just rather unlucky, where Sadio is lucky in the moment – he is in brilliant shape, that’s true.

“But then, he is in the right shape and maybe a yard away from him is Mo, but somebody else scored; the cross from Robbo [at Fulham], I’m pretty sure Mo would have scored if Gini doesn’t get the ball.

“These moments… I was a striker, I had that as well, you think, ‘Oh’ and then somebody else missed the chance. That’s how it is, all good.

“But, of course, it’s a brilliant moment for him [Mane].”

