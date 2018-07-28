Salah opens up about shoulder injury and pressure at Liverpool

Mohamed Salah thinks there is “some pressure” on himself and Liverpool this season as they look to improve on 2017/18.

The Reds reached the Champions League final last campaign, while they came fourth in the Premier League behind Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham.

They have made a number of signings this summer with Alisson, Fabinho, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri all arriving as Jurgen Klopp has spends big.

Salah suffered a shoulder injury in the Champions League final in a controversial clash with Sergio Ramos but he says he has now fully recovered.

“I am very happy to be back,” Salah told Liverpool TV. “I feel good and my shoulder is much better. I’m very happy to be back in the squad.

“Last year I had a great season – everyone, not just me. When people talk about myself, yes there is some pressure because it was a record and we also have to improve in the Champions League and finish in a better position in the Premier League.

“But it’s not something I worry about, I just keep doing what I am doing. I am happy about what I am doing, so I just keep doing the same.”

