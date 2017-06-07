Salah ‘poses’ with Liverpool shirt – but move remains uncertain

Mohamed Salah has underlined his wish to join Liverpool this summer after posing for a photo alongside fans holding up the club’s shirt.

The Egypt winger has reportedly agreed terms on a £90,000 a week move to Anfield, though the deal remains some way from being completed with the Reds still to agree a fee with Roma.

The Serie A club reportedly rejected Liverpool’s first bid of £28million and are said to be holding out for a deal almost £20million more than that.

That is clearly more that the Reds are willing to pay and reports are Wednesday have said they will walk away from the transfer if Roma don’t accept somewhere between £36m – £40million.

That would represent a club record deal for Liverpool, and while the Reds have explored the possibility of signing alternatives – Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez was linked with a move to Anfield earlier – the club still regard Salah as their No 1 priority right now.

Jurgen Klopp may, however, have been handed some positive news regarding the deal however, as the Egypt international was pictured alongside two people with Liverpool shirts.

According to @LFCEgypt, when asked about joining Liverpool Salah replied “Inshallah”, which translates to “God willing”.

Mo Salah responded "Inshallah" (God willing) when asked about joining Liverpool, as told to me by @LFCEgypt. pic.twitter.com/TwgOtWJNRd — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) June 7, 2017

In further developments, the Italian media claims that Roma have already begun the search for Salah’s replacements.

Pagine Romanista said on Monday that the capital club have selected Sassuolo’s winger Domenico Berardi as the first-choice target to replace Salah.