Salah reveals Klopp message to Liverpool ahead of Man City title battle

Mohamed Salah has revealed exactly what Jurgen Klopp told his Liverpool squad ahead of what is expected to be another tense title battle with Manchester City this season.

The Reds accrued an impressive 97-point haul in the Premier League last season, losing just once – at Manchester City – though it was not enough to claim glory with Pep Guardiola’s side finishing a point ahead of them.

Liverpool did find solace by winning the Champions League the next month, their 2-0 victory over Tottenham in Madrid securing the Merseysiders their sixth European crown.

But there’s no doubting what is their top priority this time around, with the club’s owner John Henry also making clear their ambitions to end their 30-year wait to be English champions.

And after running City so close last time around, Salah has told CNN that the Reds boss is demanding a similar effort this time around.

Revealing Klopp’s message, Salah said: “Keep working hard and if you want to win another thing you have to work harder than maybe did in the last season and you have to really be humble, and okay, Champions League is over. It was last year, so forget it. Fight for the new trophies again this season.”

Salah, who has also dismissed suggestions that he wants to plans to leave Anfield in the next 12 months, also says Klopp prevented his players touching the famous ‘This is Anfield’ sign until they had claimed some major silverware.

And while Salah was delighted to get his hands on the Champions League trophy, he knows there are a lot of expectations on Liverpool this season once again.

“If you play in a club like Liverpool, there’s always big expectation, you have to win something,” he added.

“So there’s always expectation high in the football. So not even if it’s not from yourselves, from the people because they want to see the club winning something.”

Liverpool, meanwhile, have been fired a title warning by ambitious Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks.

