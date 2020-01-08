Sadio Mane has won the 2019 African Player of the Year award, denying his Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah a hat-trick of gongs.

The Senegal forward – who also leads TEAMtalk’s Player of the Year race – was handed the honour at a glittering ceremony in Cairo on Tuesday evening to deny Salah – the winner of the award in 2017 and 2018 – a historic treble.

Manchester City’s Algerian star Riyad Mahrez finished in third place.

And with Salah back on Merseyside preparing for Saturday’s visit to face Tottenham, the Egyptian sent his Liverpool teammate his congratulations.

Taking to his Instagram Stories page, Salah paid tribute to his Reds teammate, posting an image of Mane with the award and tagging him along with the words “Congrats bro”.

And a humble Mane was quick to offer his gratitude to his Reds teammates after receiving the award.

“I am really happy and at the same time really proud to win this award,” he said.

“I would like to thank my family, especially my uncle who is here today, without forgetting all the Egyptian people as well and of course my national team coach Aliou Cisse, my teammates with the national team and the staff at the Federation.

“I also thank Liverpool Football Club, my teammates, the staff and everybody there.

“It is a big day for me.. I don’t really know how to say it but I would love to thank all the Senegalese people. They have been with me all the time and they push me to do better.

“Also the people from my village.. I have come very far, Bambali is a very small village and I am sure they are watching on the TV.

“I am really happy and very proud to win this.”

Salah’s message of congratulations will further put to bed speculation of an ongoing rivalry between Salah and Mane, with the latter seen to have a tantrum after getting annoyed by his Liverpool teammate following the win at Burnley back at the end of August.

