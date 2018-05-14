Salah details first thing Mourinho said to him after joining Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has revealed the first thing Jose Mourinho said to him during the first conversation he held with his former Chelsea manager upon his return to the Premier League with Liverpool.

The Egyptian has proved a smash hit this season, on Sunday adding the Premier League’s Player of the Season award to make it an awards quadruple for the Egyptian.

His 44-goal haul has caught many by surprise, not least his former manager Mourinho, who allowed the Egyptian to leave Stamford Bridge back in 2015, having barely given him a chance during his 18-month stay in London.

Many simply assume there is bad blood between the duo, but Salah, speaking with Egypt Today, insists nothing could be further from the truth.

Detailing their first chat since his arrival back in England with Liverpool, Salah said: “I did meet him twice – in our match here at Anfield [Liverpool vs Manchester United] and in the other match in Manchester.

“He told me that he is happy with what I am doing. So, I thanked him. We didn’t talk much; I just said ‘hi’ to him and he told me that he was happy for me.”

Mourinho was recently forced to deny claims he ordered Chelsea to sell Salah to Roma back in the summer of 2015 following loan spells in Serie A with the capital club and before that, Fiorentina.

“People say that I was the one that sold Salah and it is the opposite,” Mourinho told ESPN. “I bought Salah.

“But he came as a young kid, physically he was not ready, mentally he was not ready, socially and culturally he was lost and everything was tough for him.

“We decided to put him on loan and he asked for that as well. He wanted to play more minutes, to mature, he wanted to go and we sent him on loan to Fiorentina, and at Fiorentina he started to mature.

“Chelsea decided to sell him, OK? And when they say that I was the one that sold him it is a lie. I bought him. I agreed to send him on loan, I thought it was necessary.”

