Salah stance on extending Liverpool stay revealed amid cryptic tweet

Mohamed Salah’s intention regarding signing a contract extension at Liverpool has been revealed after a cryptic tweet from his agent muddied the waters.

Liverpool have approached this summer’s transfer window with relative caution. Ibrahima Konate remains their only major arrival, and his £36m fee has been paid off almost entirely by subsequent player exits.

Instead, the Reds have focussed on tying down the key members of their squad to improved, long-term deals.

Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho have all put pen to paper on fresh terms.

With four down, three names remain on Liverpool’s to-do list in the coming months. Captain Jordan Henderson and forward pair Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are in their sights.

But according to the Daily Mail, extending Salah’s stay on Merseyside is proving ‘tricky’. That’s despite the Egyptian goal machine reportedly ‘wanting to remain at Anfield.’

It’s claimed there has been ‘no resolution’ despite both parties pulling in the same direction. That led to Salah’s agent – Remi Abbas Issa – posting a cryptic tweet after his client scored in their opening weekend victory over Norwich.

“I hope they’re watching”, tweeted the agent. That is speculated to be in reference to Liverpool’s hierarchy and their seemingly sluggish attempts to resolve Salah’s contract.

The article suggests finding the right level of wage increase to fit within their salary structure will be ‘tricky’. Salah reportedly earns around £200,000-per-week and his contract is already heavily incentivised.

Nevertheless, Liverpool reportedly have ‘no concern’ over the pace of negotiations. Furthermore, Salah’s professionalism during the process is described as ‘exemplary’.

As such, it would appear that ultimately, a new deal for the clinical forward is just a matter of time.

‘No desire’ – Attacking target spurns Liverpool

Meanwhile, brief Liverpool hope over a transfer for a thrilling forward has been quickly dashed after a double barrier surfaced, per a report.

A glimmer of hope was found on Wednesday morning when the Express indicated a Premier League flyer could depart. They claimed Watford’s Ismaila Sarr has asked to leave the Hornets, and Liverpool are known to be long-term admirers.

However, the Watford Observer have emphatically put the kibosh on any Liverpool hopes. They state Watford have not received an approach for the forward, contrary to prior reports.

But more importantly, they reveal that neither Watford nor Sarr would entertain a move this summer anyway.

The Hornets remain ‘adamant’ Sarr is not for sale in the current window. Additionally, the player himself has ‘no desire’ to angle for a move at this stage in his career.

