Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has been advised he’d be making a huge mistake by ditching Anfield for a transfer to Real Madrid this summer.

Reports in Spain this week have claimed Real Madrid are getting cold feet at the potential costs involved in signing No 1 target Kylian Mbappe from PSG and will instead turn to Salah as a cheaper alternative this summer.

As per Spanish outlet El Desmarque, Real are prepared to spend €150million to sign the Egyptian and, expecting his wages to also be far inferior to Mbappe, he is fast emerging as Los Blancos’ preferred option.

Furthermore, the Spanish outlet claims they will make official contact for Salah once they have offloaded Gareth Bale, with the Welshman’s reported £600,000 a week package proving a problematic issue for potential suitors.

However, amid reports Salah is tempted to try his luck in LaLiga, his close friend Mohamed Elneny has warned the Liverpool forward that a switch to the Bernabeu would be a ‘massive mistake.

Salah and Elneny are teammates in the Egyptian national team and they moved to Swiss side Basel together.

And, speaking to Bein Sports Turkey [via Sport Witness], Elneny said: “For me, he’s currently playing for one of best the teams in the world. He’s a superstar at Liverpool.

“If I were him, I’d stay at Liverpool. You see Eden Hazard is struggling at Real after he moved from Chelsea.

“Of course, Real Madrid is bigger than Liverpool, Barcelona is bigger than Liverpool. But he’s very settled at his current club and this Liverpool team is up there with the best. I don’t know what he thinks inside but I would definitely stay at Liverpool.”

Elneny, who is currently on loan at Besiktas from Arsenal, added: “Liverpool fans love him. He’s scoring goals. He’s on course to become a Liverpool great and I think that’s perfect.”

Salah has won the Champions League with Liverpool last season and looks a sure bet to claim Premier League glory this season. Yet there is a percentage of Liverpool supporters who, in the eyes of Jamie Carragher, under-appreciate the Egyptian and wouldn’t mind too much if he left for a record fee.

“I think Mo Salah is seen as world class by those on the outside but with Liverpool fans I think he is a little bit underappreciated.

“Certainly going from that first season to what he is doing now, there has been a bit of a dip. But he was never going to score another 47 goals in a season.

“Speaking to Liverpool fans and looking at social media, I think Liverpool have got six world-class players. I think they have the goalkeeper, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Salah.

“I think if you asked Liverpool fans whether they would take big money for the other five, they would all say no, no matter what the money.

“There is no way they would sell Alisson or Van Dijk. But if you offered them £130m for Salah, they would think about it. That is why I say he is underappreciated.”

Neville claims Salah will be tempted by Real

And Carragher’s fellow pundit Gary Neville reckons there is ‘every chance’ Salah will be tempted to test his luck at Real Madrid at the end of the season.

“I said 18 months ago I thought Mo Salah would leave Liverpool,” he said. “I think it’s a little bit more simple in the sense of why Liverpool fans maybe don’t demonstrate that love for Salah, and it’s affinity and loyalty.

“I think there’s a feeling that he wants to go and play at Real Madrid, he’ll go to Barcelona – he’ll take the big move.

“That’s not a criticism of Mo Salah. I played with David Beckham, I played with Ruud van Nistelrooy, I played with Cristiano Ronaldo – they wanted to aspire to win the Ballon d’Or, they wanted to be at Real Madrid, they wanted to be up in lights and play at the biggest clubs in the world.

“I think there’s a feeling: affinity, loyalty, will he leave us? I think he could.

“I think he is ultimately using Liverpool potentially as a stepping stone for his career. He has aspirations to be [at a club like Madrid or Barca].

“Let’s be honest, Real Madrid and Barcelona for a lot of players are the pinnacle.”

Salah is contracted to Liverpool until summer 2023.

