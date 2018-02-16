Salah still a sore point as Roma price scares Liverpool off Alisson

Roma’s determination not to be stung twice by Liverpool in the transfer market could force Jurgen Klopp to abandon plans to sign No 1 target Alisson.

The Reds brought in Egyptian forward Salah in a £36.9million deal early on in the summer transfer window – but the fee has proved an absolute steal as the player has raced his way to 30 goals for the season in just 36 games.

And Liverpool are hoping for a second raid on Roma this summer with goalkeeper Alisson firmly in their sights – hopes of which have been aided by claims the Brazilian keeper has reportedly told the club he won’t sign a new deal in an attempt to force a summer switch.

Furthermore, Sky Sports suggest Liverpool are trying to persuade Roma into accepting a deal for Alisson now and claims the Reds are ready to pay up to £50million to land a player they reportedly saw a £39million bid rejected for in January.

However, the Daily Telegraph’s Chris Bascombe claims Klopp could abandon plans to sign Alisson if Roma continue to drive up the price for the man described as the “Lionel Messi of goalkeepers”.

Bascombe writes that while Klopp has made Alisson his No 1 target, he ‘won’t pay over the odds for the keeper’. Furthermore, Liverpool could stick with their Plan B of keeping faith with the improving Loris Karis as Bascombe continues: ‘With Karius showing encouraging form since being confirmed as undisputed first choice, a massive outlay on a new keeper is increasingly unlikely.

‘Liverpool have been left in no doubt how much it would cost to secure Brazilian international Allison, his Italian club suggesting only a world record fee would trigger negotiations.

‘Klopp is not interested at values suggested to be as much as £70million, especially as his instinct is to give Karius a prolonged chance to secure his position’.

And as touched on earlier, Liverpool’s efforts to sign Alisson have been further complicated by the success Salah has enjoyed at Liverpool, with the Serie A giants vowing not to be stung twice by the Reds.

Roma’s director of football, Monchi, acknowledged on Thursday that his side had undervalued the player by selling him early in a market that quickly became inflated by Neymar’s world-record €222m switch from Barcelona to PSG

“I think the price could’ve been better for Salah, but it did give us the possibility of making other moves,” said Monchi.

“When I arrived, the Liverpool offer for Salah was €32m plus €3m in bonuses. In today’s football, players go wherever they want to.

“At the end of the day, we could reach €50m with bonuses, but at that moment we had to sell and that was an important option. The Neymar and Kylian Mbappé transfers changed the market, but at that moment it was necessary that we sell.”

Stung by the criticism that Roma sold Salah too cheaply, it seems Roma won’t be making the same mistake twice with Alisson – leaving Liverpool to consider a Plan B, and possibly keeping faith with Karius between the sticks.

