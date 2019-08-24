Salah stunner as dominant Liverpool beat Arsenal

Mo Salah’s second-half brace, including a stunning second, maintained Liverpool’s one hundred per cent record in the Premier League as they beat Arsenal 3-1 at Anfield.

Joel Matip headed Liverpool in front four minutes before the break, rewarding their first-half superiority from a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner.

Liverpool doubled their lead four minutes after the restart when David Luiz grabbed Salah’s shirt following a delicious touch from Roberto Firmino.

Salah swept home from the penalty spot and secured Liverpool’s third straight victory after 58 minutes.

The Egyptian left Luiz trailing in his wake before bursting into the area and finishing unerringly.

Arsenal’s 100 per cent record was well and truly gone, but substitute Lucas Torreira struck a consolation five minutes from time to give the Gunners some cheer.