Salah surprise as Liverpool man’s goal beats Bale to Puskas Award

Mohamed Salah’s special strike in last season’s Merseyside derby for Liverpool against Everton at Anfield has surprisingly won the FIFA Puskas Award for the Goal of the Season.

Ten goals were shortlisted for the award, with many pundits predicting a win for Gareth Bale’s acrobatic volley in the Champions League final for Real Madrid against Liverpool.

But the Egyptian star’s effort, which saw him spin past two Everton players before curling a left-foot shot into the far corner, gained 38 per cent of the more than 500,000 votes cast.

The award, which is named after Hungary and Real Madrid great Ferenc Puskas, was the first announced at the Best FIFA Football Awards in London. Salah, 26, has also been shortlisted for men’s player of the year.

He told the audience at the Royal Festival Hall that he hoped to win another prize later in the evening.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Salah said: “I am very happy and very proud.

“I have to thank everyone who for voted me.”

It is the second successive year the award has gone to a Premier League player, with then-Arsenal man Olivier Giroud collecting the honour last season.

France’s World Cup-winning boss Didier Deschamps has been named men’s Coach of the Year.

The 49-year-old was up against Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic, whose side lost to France in the final in Russia this summer, and Zinedine Zidane, who led Real Madrid to a third straight Champions League win.

Deschamps’ win was no surprise, given the focus on Russia 2018, and he used his acceptance speech to warmly thanks his backroom staff and players.

Deschamps said: “I want to thank the president of the French Federation who trusted me and helped me work serenely.

“We all know that being a coach, alone we can’t do anything.

“We are nothing without our players and I want to thank my whole team who worked to get me here and get me this trophy tonight.”

Goalkeeper of the Year

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois won the goalkeeper of the year prize, beating Leicester’s Kasper Schmeichel and Hugo Lloris of Spurs.

All three enjoyed great World Cup campaigns, with Courtois helping Belgium to a third-place finish.

Now with Real Madrid, the 26-year-old Courtois joked before his award was announced that FIFA should also hand out a save-of-the-year prize.

Courtois said: “I want to thank my team-mates at Chelsea, at Real Madrid and the national team – also my managers.

“Also I want to thank especially my family, my friends – they always stand by me in the good times, the bad times, but they are always there for good advice, so thank you everyone.”

Olympique Lyonnais Feminin boss Reynald Pedros was named FIFA’s women’s coach of the year, pipping Japan coach Asako Takakura and Dutch coach Sarina Wiegman to the prize.

Pedros’ side claimed a women’s Champions League and French league double last season, stamping their authority as the world’s best women’s club side.

Peru supporters honoured

Peru’s travelling army of World Cup supporters were named FIFA’s fans of the year, beating a joint nomination for the fans of Japan and Senegal and Chilean fan Sebastian Carrera.

Starved of World Cup football for 36 years, more than 40,000 Peruvians travelled to Russia and helped turn the tournament into a South American festival.

The award was decided by a public online vote, though, which did give the Peru fans an advantage, particularly over Carrera, who travelled 1,000 miles alone by bus to see his side Deportes Puerto Montt play an away game.

German footballer Lennart Thy won FIFA’s Fair Play Award after he missed a game in the Dutch top flight to give blood to help a leukaemia patient.

Now playing in Turkey, the 26-year-old striker was with with VVV-Venlo at the time.

His side lost the game but the patient pulled through and Thy was named man-of-the-match in his absence.

Want all the latest football news directly on your timeline? Like our Facebook page.