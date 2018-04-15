Klopp talks Mo Salah goals glut and pays Ian Rush compliment

Mohamed Salah may have scored a landmark 40th goal of the season for Liverpool, but Jurgen Klopp was equally as enthused about his team taking their tally to 121 already in all competitions.

Egyptian forward Salah joined Roger Hunt and Ian Rush as the only Reds players to have scored 40 times in a single season when he nodded in his 30th Premier League goal of the campaign in a 3-0 Anfield success over Bournemouth.

That header came either side of efforts from the other two members of Liverpool’s attacking triumvirate, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, as Klopp’s men reestablished their 10-point cushion over fifth-placed Chelsea in the race for Champions League qualification.

“It’s all about him and all about us, how we finish the season,” Klopp said of Salah.

“It’s completely normal that a boy in that situation wants to be top of the scoring list, the golden boot.

“But we cannot force it; so, pass, shoot, pass, shoot, that’s the normal thing to do. It’s good and impressive. What a number. Wow!

“And what a number we scored as a team in the whole season, that’s crazy. That’s really good but we have to carry on, there are a few games to come.”

Rush was the last player to score 40 times in a season and the Welshman was at Anfield to see Salah join the club with a clever looped header from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross.

“Thirty-one years ago since Ian Rush scored over 40 goals? Ian doesn’t look that old,” Klopp quipped.

“Was he 14 when he scored them!? Yes, it’s extraordinary. (Salah) knows that the kind of (football) we play suits him.”

