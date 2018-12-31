Salah the subject of tunnel row between van Dijk and Arsenal star

Virgil van Dijk has played down his tunnel bust-up up with Arsenal star Sokratis, explaining it was a row over Mo Salah that sparked the confrontation.

The Liverpool defender was involved in a heated confrontation with his Arsenal counterpart as the players made their way down the tunnel at half-time, in a match where Jurgen Klopp’s side underlined their title credentials with a comprehensive win.

Klopp admitted after the game their performance was that good he almost cried, but he may have more reason for tears if the FA acts on the tunnel dust-up between his talismanic defender and Arsenal counterpart Sokratis.

Arsenal stars were unhappy with Liverpool star Salah for going to ground too easily and winning the penalty that made the scoreline 4-1 at half-time.

Sokratis – the man penalised for the challenge – was especially verbal in his condemnation of the Egyptian – and Van Dijk has revealed he took exception to the Arsenal defender’s protests.

“I saw that he went to Mo and was saying that he dived. He was attacking him a bit, but I wanted to say he didn’t dive,” Van Dijk said.

“Obviously everyone came around us and it looked like we were fighting or something but we weren’t.

“I just wanted to talk to him. But that happens in football and we move on.

“I’m protecting my team-mates and that’s normal, that’s how everyone should react and that’s what we all need to do, to back each other. That’s what I definitely do.”

Premier League leaders Liverpool are back in action on Thursday night when they face second-placed Manchester City – a match Pep Guardiola has already branded vital that his side win.

