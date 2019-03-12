Salah to make personal sacrifice for Premier League glory with Liverpool

Mohamed Salah admits winning the Champions League is his greatest ambition in football – but is willing to sacrifice his personal goals if it means Liverpool end their Premier League title wait.

The Reds take on Bayern Munich in the second leg of their last-16 tie on Wednesday evening, having drawn the first leg 0-0 at Anfield. Virgil van Dijk has outlined exactly what Liverpool – beaten finalists in 2018 – must do to progress to the last eight.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently a point behind reigning Premier League champions Manchester City in a fiercely-contested title battle – and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville reckons their hopes of ending a 29-year wait to be crowned champions of England will be better served by exiting Europe.

But while Salah admits his ultimate goal is to lift the Champions League – you only have to remember his tears at his early substitution in Kiev last year – the Egyptian admits he will put that on the backburner in order to help Liverpool win the Premier League instead.

Salah said: “I will be honest with you, the most prestigious competition for me is the Champions League.

“But the dream for the entire city and the club is the league.

“So, I am happy to sacrifice my dream for their dream but if we win both that would great and this is what we are trying to do.”

The Egyptian international said he hopes that leaders City will slip up with Liverpool, and himself, ready to capitalise.

“The competition is very tough and we have difficult games left as do they,” added Salah.

“All you can do is win your games and hopefully they will fail in one so we can win the title.

“My mind is sharp and there is pressure but I am strong mentally and we just have to keep going.

“We will see what we can do at the end of the season but mentally I am ready for everything.”

