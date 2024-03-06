Euro Paper Talk: Salah transfer erupts as Liverpool take lead for €60m signing; Guardiola distraught with Man City star to leave

Salah is reportedly 'open' to leaving Liverpool who are sizing up a €60m-rated signing

Mohamed Salah is ‘open’ to leaving Liverpool in a deal that will break a world record, while Manchester City look set to lose a player Pep Guardiola adores and Manchester United have been denied a striker signing – all in Wednesday’s Euro Paper Talk.

SALAH EXIT TAKES SHAPE?

Liverpool’s Egyptian winger is receptive to hearing out Saudi Arabian offers and will surpass Cristiano Ronaldo as the world’s best paid player if leaving Anfield, according to reports.

Saudi side Al-Ittihad verbally offered £150m for the Reds talisman last summer. Liverpool did not hesitate before rejecting the proposal, though interest isn’t going away.

Salah’s status as the best Muslim player in the game right now makes him a key target for the Saudi Pro League. The fact he’s showing no signs of decline and remains at the peak of his powers is also emboldening the SPL to break the bank for Salah.

Indeed, many of the country’s highest profile imports so far – such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Neymar – are past their primes.

Liverpool would be loathe to lose their most potent frontman, especially in the same summer as manager Jurgen Klopp will walk away.

However, Salah’s current deal expires at the end of the 2024/25 season. If it becomes apparent he won’t pen fresh terms, a gigantic and lucrative sale this summer could make sense for owners FSG.

Now, according to journalist Rudy Galetti, Salah is “open” to hearing what the Saudi’s have to say and will consider leaving Liverpool.

Taking to X, Galetti wrote: “Saudi negotiator is ready to get back in touch with Mohamed Salah.

“As told, the Egyptian is still open to evaluate the opportunity to land in Saudi Arabia.

“Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal are always on his tracks, but it cannot be excluded that other Saudi clubs will join the race.”

Prior reports have claimed Saudi clubs will look to tempt Liverpool with a colossal bid worth £200m. Furthermore, HITC recently claimed Salah would be in line to become the world’s highest paid player ever from a weekly salary standpoint.

Ronaldo – who earns a reported £3.34m per week at Al-Nassr – currently holds that honour. HITC were adamant Saudi chiefs are fully prepared to make Salah the new No 1 in the money stakes.

Liverpool on pole for Dutch midfielder

Elsewhere, La Gazzetta dello Sport have shed light on where some of the potential Salah proceeds could go.

They state Liverpool are the frontrunners to snap up Atalanta and Netherlands midfielder, Teun Koopmeiners.

The 26-year-old plies his trade for Atalanta and has reportedly been installed as the primary midfield target at Juventus.

However, it’s the Reds who reportedly lead the race and in theory, his arrival would complete the midfield rebuild that began last summer.

Of course, Koopmeiners as a central midfielder would not serve as a direct replacement for Salah. But given the type of sum Liverpool would receive if Salah did depart, there’d be plenty of money left over for a new left-footed right winger as well as Koopmeiners.

KLOPP NEXT JOB

The German FA’s ‘absolute dream solution’ is appointing Jurgen Klopp as Germany’s manager in the build-up to the 2026 World Cup. To compensate for Klopp taking a sabbatical, Germany would appoint Sandro Wagner – who is the assistant of current boss Julian Nagelsmann – as an interim coach between Euro 2024 and March 2025. (BILD)

Claims Xabi Alonso is in discussions with Bayern Munich and favours the Bavarians over a move to Liverpool are false. (BILD)

Bayer Leverkusen are considering Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez as their replacement for Alonso. Raul currently manages Real Madrid’s reserve team, Real Madrid Castilla. (Football Espana)

Ajax are among many tracking Hull City attacker Jaden Philogene. Aston Villa have a buy-back clause in Philogene’s Hull deal worth £15m. Hull would command a higher fee if selling on the open market. (Tom Collomosse)

Newcastle’s Saudi Arabian owners are in talks to purchase a minority stake in AC Milan. (Il Sole 24 Ore)

MAN CITY STAR WANTS OUT

Stefan Ortega could leave Man City this summer amid a salary dispute resulting in talks over an extension stalling. Ortega – who serves as back-up to Ederson and is ‘highly valued’ by Pep Guardiola – wants to become a starting goalkeeper elsewhere. Belgian side Anderlecht are an early contender to snap up the 31-year-old whose City contract expires in 2025. (Florian Plettenberg)

Barcelona are willing to listen to offers for midfield ace Pedri. Arsenal, Man City and Bayern Munich have been named as clubs willing to compete for the Spaniard’s signature. (AS)

Bayern Munich are refusing to give up in their quest to tie Alphonso Davies down to a new contract. However, the left-back has agreed to join Real Madrid in one of the next two summers and Bayern will reluctantly cash in this summer if a new contract goes unsigned. (Bayern director Max Eberl and various)

Barcelona are attempting to safeguard their future after offering contract extensions to La Masia graduates Pau Cubarsi, Hector Fort and Marc Guiu. (Toni Juanmartí)

MAN UTD DENIED STRIKER TRANSFER

Man Utd will be denied the chance to sign confirmed transfer target Mathys Tel. The highly-rated 18-year-old striker will sign a new and improved contract running until 2029 with Bayern at some stage today. (Fabrizio Romano & Sky Germany)

Carlo Ancelotti has compared Jude Bellingham to Brazilian legend Kaka – who he managed at AC Milan – ahead of Real Madrid’s UCL clash with RB Leipzig. “Yeah, they are similar. I think there isn’t much difference,” the Italian tactician admitted. (Carlo Ancelotti)

Bayern Munich are weighing up whether to raid table-toppers Bayer Leverkusen for right wing-back Jeremie Frimpong. The Dutchman is also wanted at Man Utd and Liverpool. (Sky Germany and various)

Former Everton and Crystal Palace winger, Yannick Bolasie, is set to sign with Brazilian side Criciuma. The 34-year-old has received clearance to travel to Brazil next weekend to finalise the move. (Fabrizio Romano)