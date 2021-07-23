Standout signing could leave Klopp over Liverpool gripe following title win

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah could reportedly leave Liverpool in the coming months to consolidate his status as one of the world’s best players.

The 29-year-old has a strong case to the best of Jurgen Klopp’s impressive suite of Anfield signings. The winger has scored 125 goals in 203 games, reaching 100 strikes in the third-fastest time in the club’s history. Indeed, 23 is the lowest goals tally he has posted in his four seasons on Merseyside.

However, talk of Salah’s potential exit has surfaced in the past 12 months.

He hinted at a move to either Barcelona or Real Madrid in interviews with the Spanish press last season. The Egyptian has two years left on his current deal, but according to Eurosport journalist Dean Jones, he could move on.

In fact, Salah reportedly feels that after Liverpool’s downturn in form last season, there is a chance he may never again receive the same credibility he did for his Premier League title-winning season, or his 44 goals in 2017/18.

“Mo Salah is just extremely ambitious and while he’s loved being at Liverpool, he doesn’t see this as the end of his journey,” Jones told The Football Terrace podcast.

“So that’s why he’s started to give interviews in the last 12 months hinting at the next step for him.

“It’s not out of disrespect, it’s purely led by the fact that he wants to be recognised as being in that bracket of top-tier players because he still feels he’s not considered to be there.

“Yes, when Liverpool won the league, he just about got that credibility. But they waned a bit and I think he wants to get back to being there.”

Liverpool could yet enjoy an instant return to their pre-pandemic form next season. Fans are returning to Anfield and key defenders Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez have recovered from injury.

Should he choose to leave, though, Jones added that Salah could struggle to find a transfer suitor.

Salah may struggle for transfer

“He’s got to figure out which club he would get that at,” the journalist added. “Ideally he saw it as being in La Liga with Barcelona or Real Madrid. I don’t know if those avenues are going to open up because of the financial situations around those clubs.

“Also the type of player they’re looking to sign over the next two years. But Mo Salah is ambitious.

“He’s doing this as well not just for himself, but for his country, for Egypt. He wants his profile reflected in his country’s profile, for them to have one of the best players in the world, if not the best, which is what he believes he can become.”

Salah is in a similar contractual situation to captain Jordan Henderson, who has been linked with a shock exit.

The winger, like Henderson, will be in his thirties when his contract is up and the Reds have shown unwillingness to hand star men lucrative contracts beyond that point.

Indeed, Georginio Wijnaldum left earlier this year for the same reason.