Mohamed Salah has admitted he’d love the chance to play alongside Daniele De Rossi again – and has invited the player to come and join him this summer.

The veteran midfielder, 36 in July, bid an emotional farewell to Roma on Sunday, playing for the capital club for the last time after spending his entire career there.

And with the player confirming he wishes to carry on playing, Salah has cheekily suggested De Rossi should be a transfer target for Liverpool this summer.

Salah, who played alongside De Rossi for two years between 2015-17 and prior to his bargain £36.9million switch to Anfield, told Italian outlet Gianluca Di Marzio: “He is a legend of the club and of Italian football, not just because he is a great friend of mine.

“A future for him in the Premier League? It would be beautiful, but I don’t know if it’s possible. It would be pleasing for me to play with him again, he is an optimal player.”

A composed midfielder, De Rossi has been linked with moves to both MLS and South America, with Boca Juniors among those sides keen on his signature.

And while a move to the Premier League with Liverpool looks highly unlikely given his age, there is a school of thought that suggests that De Rossi could still do a job at the top level for another season or two.

De Rossi played a total of 616 matches for Roma and will be remembered by supporters with the same regard as Francesco Totti, another club legend who retired two years earlier.

Salah, meanwhile, has lifted the lid on his three dream scenarios for Saturday evening’s Champions League final.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!