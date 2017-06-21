Salah ‘wanted Liverpool years ago’ and is ‘worth every penny’

Mohamed Salah will prove a bargain signing for Liverpool and could go on to become a world beater, according to one of his closest observers.

A deal for the Egyptian has been delayed 24 hours due to some last-minute complications, but the club record £39million deal is expected to go through without any complications.

The deal for Salah is expected to be the first of three club record signings for the Reds this summer and Marwan Ahmed, a journalist for Egyptian outlet KingFut, believes he will be worth every penny.

“In my opinion Salah was one of the best players in Serie A last season. His form for Roma was tremendous,” Ahmed told the Liverpool Echo.

“It was always going to cost Liverpool a lot to sign him because Roma wanted to make as much as possible.

“English clubs do tend to over-spend on players but I believe Salah is worth breaking the bank for. I think it’s a deal that works well for everyone.

“If he continues to develop like he has done in recent years then he will help Liverpool achieve great things.”

Speaking about Salah’s qualities, Ahmed continued: “He’s outstanding and could go on to become a world beater. He wanted this move to Liverpool to happen a long time ago. Now it’s finally happening, there’s great excitement.

“All the people in his hometown of Basyoun are so happy for him. On the day he signs for Liverpool there will be a big celebration.”

Salah’s finishing has improved a lot

Speaking about Salah’s individual qualities as a player, Ahmed lauded the Egyptian superstar’s blistering pace and improved end product.

“The obvious [strength] is his speed. I haven’t seen a player as quick as him,” he added.

“He plays on the shoulder of opposition defenders. If you put the ball in the right place in behind teams then it’s impossible for them to catch him.

“The national team and Roma have both used that tactic very well. His right foot is almost non-existent but you don’t notice until there’s a situation where he has to use it!

“His finishing has improved a lot. Last season he was one of only eight players in Europe who got into double figures for both goals and assists.

“That’s even more impressive when you think he missed a month-and-a-half of the season due to the Africa Cup of Nations.

“He had a really tough schedule. He got all the way to the final with Egypt and then went straight back to doing very well in Italy.

“He put in so much hard work and finished with 19 goals for Roma.”

Salah’s best position

Among a number of other topics, Ahmed also touched upon Salah’s best role for Liverpool moving forward, with a right-sided berth getting the best out of him.

“Right wing. That’s his best position. I can see Sadio Mane being moved across to the left,” he said.

“Salah has already played at Champions League level and in three European leagues. He has good experience and at the age of 25 he’s only going to get better.