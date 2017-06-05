Salah’s Liverpool switch hits snag as Roma speak out on deal

Roma president Jim Pallotta has spoken out on Mohamed Salah’s imminent switch to Liverpool and says the reports are wide of the mark.

The Reds have been strongly tipped to complete a deal of around £35million for the Egypt winger this week but it would seem that Reds fans will have to wait a little longer to get their man.

Liverpool have so far made only one addition to their senior squad, with Dominic Solanke arriving from Chelsea, but are in the running to snap up Salah along with other targets Virgil van Dijk and Naby Keita.

As for Salah’s predicted arrival, Pallotta told Sirius XM radio: “With these questions [on Salah] you seem like the Roman reporters!

“In any case, there’s nothing in it at the moment. We continue to receive offers for many of our players and if we were to listen to all of them, we’d lose three quarters of the squad. Now we’ll see what to do.

“In order to improve, we need four or five quality reinforcements, because we’ll be taking part in the Champions League too next year.”

Despite Pallota’s claims, Salah, who scored 19 goals last season, is still expected to leave Roma this summer and Liverpool remain the favourites to sign the former Chelsea winger – although they may have to wait a little longer than planned to snap up one of their top targets.