Salah’s Liverpool transfer set to earn Chelsea a welcome bonus

Mohamed Salah is expected to undergo a medical with Liverpool on Wednesday ahead of a club record £39million deal – but his move to Anfield will net Chelsea a tidy bonus.

The Egypt star flew into England on Tuesday night from Cairo after the Reds finally settled on a fee with Roma, with the club set to eclipse the £35million club record they paid Newcastle for Andy Carroll in January 2011.

But while the sale of the former Basel star will land Roma with a tidy profit, it’s also reported that the deal will also spell good news for Chelsea, who will receive £2.7million from Roma as part of the winger’s move to Anfield. That’s as a result of a sell-on clause agreed with the Italian club when the Egyptian international left Stamford Bridge.

The Times has learnt that Chelsea negotiated a sell-on clause worth 10% of Roma’s profit on Salah when they sold him for £12million last summer following a successful season-long loan in the Italian capital.

With Liverpool prepared to break their club record transfer fee to sign the 25-year-old, that profit will be as high as £27million.

Liverpool could announce the signing of Salah as early as Wednesday evening, though many reports are expecting the deal to be announced later this week.

Salah is expected to sign a five-year contract worth around £90,000 a week.

The player helped Roma to a second-placed finish in Serie A last season and a place in next season’s Champions League, scoring 15 goals and claiming 13 assists in 31 league appearances.

He came on to Liverpool’s radar after Bayer Leverkusen’s Julian Brandt turned down a move to join Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.