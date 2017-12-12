Salah’s Liverpool form to trigger early €1.5m payment incentive

Mo Salah’s brilliant start to life at Liverpool looks set to hit the club in the pocket when he scores his next goal.

The Reds signed Salah from Roma in the summer for €50million (€42m plus €8m in add-ons) and the Egypt star has so far been a sensation early in his Anfield career.

The attacker has already scored 19 goals for the Reds in all competitions and Calciomercato, via La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Roma are about to receive a bonus linked with the transfer of the 25-year-old .

Roma are entitled to receive a bonus of €1.5million as soon as Salah scores his 20th goal of the current campaign, which at the current rate will not take long in coming.

The Reds are next in action against struggling West Brom at Anfield on Wednesday night but they won’t be complaining too much if Salah continues his hot streak against Alan Pardew’s men.