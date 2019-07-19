Sale of €80m forward to Liverpool could help club seal deal for Man Utd star

Real Madrid are looking to sell both Isco and Marco Asensio in order to fund a move for Paul Pogba, according to a report.

Pogba has seemingly made his intentions to leave Old Trafford clear in recent weeks, with Real Madrid looking the likeliest of suitors.

Several cash-plus-player deals have been touted, while Juventus have also been mentioned as a possible destination, though it appears Los Blancos are ready to step up their efforts.

United’s treatment of the player has also drawn severe criticism from his agent Mino Raiola, and Real Madrid have hatched a plan to try and tempt the Red Devils into a sale.

According to ESPN, Florentino Perez is plotting to use the money recouped from the sales of Isco and Marco Asensio to fund a move for Pogba.

According to a recent report from El Desmarque (via Sport Witness), Liverpool are prepared to ‘throw the house out the window’ in order to sign Asensio, with a big money bid readied.

However, the Spain international has already warned that he would only move to Merseyside if he was guaranteed a place in the starting XI.

Isco meanwhile has been strongly linked with a move to United, possibly as part of a Pogba swap deal, and faces an equally uncertain future at the Bernabeu.

The former Malaga star has a huge €700m buyout clause in his contract, is under contract until 2022 but Real know they are likely to get just a fraction of his release clause if they put the playmaker up for sale.

