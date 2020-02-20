Salomon Rondon ‘very thankful’ for spell at West Brom

Salomon Rondon has revealed he is ‘thankful’ for his time at former club West Bromwich Albion – with the journeyman forward insisting he ‘really enjoyed’ playing in the best league in the world.

The 30-year-old, who is now plying his trade for Chinese Super League side Dalian Professional under former Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez, spent four years with West Bromwich Albion.

A Venezuelan international with a physical presence and occasional eye for goal, the former Premier League forward joined the West Midlands club in 2015 from Zenit St Petersburg.

The former Albion favourite joined for a club-record fee, before making over 100 appearances for the club over a four year spell, scoring 29 goals in the process.

Speaking to The Athletic, Rondon said: “I’m very thankful to Tony Pulis and the club.

“I always enjoyed the Premier League because of how physical it is. I love the contact with the big defenders, the fight, and West Brom gave me the chance to play in the best league in the world.

“I really liked Birmingham. I learned English with a teacher and everything was fantastic, the atmosphere, the food. The fans were really supportive. The disappointment was how my last season ended.”

Following Albion’s relegation from the promise land, Rondon joined Premier League side Newcastle on an initial one-year loan swap with Dwight Gayle.

The Venezuelan formed a promising partnership with former Toon forward Ayoze Perez – providing assists for the Spaniard and ending the 2018-19 season with eleven goals – deservedly earning him Newcastle’s player of the year.

Despite interest from a host of clubs across Europe, Benitez opted to activate the reported £16.5million release clause in Rondon’s contract, with the forward making the move to the Chinese Super League alongside former Premier League players in Oscar and most recently Marko Arnautovic.

Rondon’s former club West Brom travel to Bristol City on Saturday as they hope to secure a return back to the Premier League.