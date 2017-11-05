Sam Allardyce gives his thoughts on Everton job rumours

Former England manager Sam Allardyce was keeping his cards close to his chest when asked about returning to club management with Everton.

The 63-year-old has been linked to the vacant Goodison Park hot seat – following Ronald Koeman’s sacking last month – along with Burnley boss Sean Dyche, whose side recorded a 1-0 victory at Southampton on Saturday.

Under-23s coach David Unsworth has been placed in charge temporarily, but has lost his first three matches.

Since he took over Everton have exited the Carabao Cup at Chelsea, crashed out of the Europa League with two group games left after a 3-0 defeat at Lyon and lost against Leicester in the Premier League to leave the club stuck in the bottom three.

Ahead of Sunday’s clash with Watford, Unsworth conceded the game was “huge” for him.

Allardyce, who has been out of work since leaving England after just one match in charge, has built a reputation on saving troubled teams and earlier this week admitted he would consider an approach from the Toffees to become their new boss.

Speaking on Match of the Day, host Gary Lineker asked Allardyce: “He’s (Sean Dyche) been linked with Everton. Is it time an English manager was perhaps given the chance at one of the bigger clubs?”

Allardyce replied: “It’s always time an English manager was given the chance, as far as I’m concerned Gary, or a British manager – there’s no doubt about that. And there’s not enough of us given the chance.”

When asked if he would consider going back into management and whether Everton would tempt him, Allardyce added: “I’m not doing anything at the moment, I’m enjoying myself here.

“You never know, you never know. I don’t think so really, but…but for him, (Dyche) shortly he’s got to decide when he’s going to move on or whether he’s not.”