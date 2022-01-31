Sam Surridge set for Nottingham Forest move as Cardiff City bid hijacked

Nottingham Forest have agreed a £2 million deal with Stoke City to sign striker Sam Surridge.

Surridge seemed destined for a move to Cardiff City earlier on this deadline day. However, a last-minute hijack from Forest appears to have been pulled off with Surridge now set to arrive at the City Ground. The former England U21 star is set to undergo a medical this afternoon.

As reported by John Percy at The Telegraph, a fee has been agreed around the £2 million mark for Surridge to join Forest.

Cardiff City seemed poised to recruit the striker on loan until the end of the season, however it now seems a permanent deal was preferred.

Surridge only arrived at Stoke City in the summer from fellow Championship side Bournemouth.

However, the 23-year-old has struggled to become a regular in Michael O’Neill’s side.

The attacker has featured 20 times in the Championship this season with most appearances coming from the bench. Surridge also only has two league goals to his name, assisting just one more.

The Bluebirds were hoping to land a deal to replace striker Keiffer Moore, who is on the verge of joining promotion-hopefuls Bournemouth.

However, this latest update will mean Cardiff now have to look elsewhere for a replacement as the deadline looms.

Should Surridge pass his medical, the deal is expected to be processed in time for the 11PM deadline.

Forest want more signings

As the January window reaches the final stages, Forest are still hopeful for more recruits.

As well as Surridge, Forest are keen on signing a winger and a defender.

The club have earlier today been linked with a move for Man City winger Morgan Rogers.

Forest currently sit 8th in the table, and will be hoping that new signings can push them into the play-offs.

