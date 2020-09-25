Aston Villa striker Mbwana Samatta is heading out of the Premier League after agreeing an initial season-long loan move with Turkish side Fenerbahce.

Samatta first caught the eye of UK viewers when scoring for Genk in their Champions League tie at Anfield.

He made the score 1-1 before Liverpool went on to win 2-1.

The Tanzania captain played in all six of Genk’s Champions League group stage matches in 2019. And he joined Villa on a four-and-half-year contract in January.

The frontman again showed an eye for the big occasion when netting for Villa in their Carabao Cup final against Manchester City.

His 41st-minute goal gave Villa hope before City held on to win 2-1.

Samatta had scored his first Premier League goal in a 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth in February.

However, he didn’t register again, failing to score in any of Villa’s 10 games after lockdown.

Boss Dean Smith now doesn’t see the 27-year-old striker as part of his plans.

Villa overhauled their attack by signing Ollie Watkins and Bertrand Traore this summer. Watkins arrived from Brentford for an initial club-record £28m fee, potentially rising to £33m. And Traore came in from Lyon.

Fenerbahce announced that they’d agreed a fee of £5.5m for Samatta’s substantive transfer after the initial loan deal. It could rise to £6.2m with add-ons. The Turkish side say they’ve agreed a four-year contract with the player.

Samatta ready for new challenge

After completing the deal, Samatta said: “I know how big a club Fenerbahce is.

“Fenerbahce has a lot of supporters and they always want to win. I also want to win. I came with this request, I am very happy and I hope we will win many trophies.”