Same old story for Benitez as he urges Newcastle to take their chances

Rafael Benitez has urged his Newcastle United players to improve their play in front of goal after their 1-1 draw with Swansea on Saturday.

Substitute Joselu rescued a point for the Magpies after Jordan Ayew had put the visitors ahead but Benitez’s side missed a host of chances as they settled for a point.

And Benitez reckons it’s a very similar story to previous matches in recent weeks with his side needing to be more clinical in the final third.

“I think that it’s more or less something we have seen in the past, we created enough chances to score in the first half and then we concede,” Benitez said. “It’s always difficult when you draw at home to be happy but the main thing is the reaction and how we were pushing at the end.

“We have to learn that every single mistake can cost you and we can’t make these mistakes. With the first half chances we could change the game but we couldn’t do it and we must take these chances so we can manage the game in another way.

“We know with a new manager they have confidence and are playing well but I think the reaction after the goal is the most positive thing. I thought our mobility and pace could cause problems but Dwight got a kick and I’m happy for Joselu to get his goal.”

On possible January transfers, Benitez added: “We are trying to have some targets and hopefully we can have some players before the end. I think it has been a problem for us because you need this quality to win you games.”