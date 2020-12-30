Juventus star Sami Khedira could be on his way to team up again with former boss Carlo Ancelotti at Everton, according to a report.

The two know each other well from their time together at Real Madrid.

German ace Khedira has previously spoken of his desire to get a taste of the Premier League before he retires.

Now a report in La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia) says that possibility could come to fruition.

They say the midfielder has asked Serie A giants Juventus if he can travel to England to explore opportunities. And it’s believed that Goodison Park is his most likely destination.

The 2014 World Cup winner hasn’t been a part of Andrea Pirlo’s plans at Juventus.

Pirlo wants to form a younger group at Juve and the 33-year-old doesn’t fit into that.

Khedira has not been registered to play in Serie A this term. And his contract with the Italian giants expires in 2021.

That means Juventus are keen to offload him while they can still command a fee.

In addition, it makes financial sense due to his wages. Khedira is reported to be on a hefty salary and Juventus, like all clubs, have been hurt badly by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Khedira could return to Germany

Khedira came through the ranks at VfB Stuttgart. He played for the first team from 2006-2010 before signing for Real Madrid.

During his time in Spain, he helped Germany win the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. He scored the fifth goal in their staggering 7-1 romp over the hosts in the semi-finals.

A return to Germany remains a possibility as other reports have linked him with a farewell stint at his first club, Stuttgart.

They are currently seventh in the Bundesliga despite having failed to win at home this season.

Everton, by contrast, are flying high in the Premier League. The Toffees are fourth after nine wins in their opening 15 games. That’s just three behind neighbours Liverpool.

Ancelotti has options in midfield but bringing in a World Cup winner could appeal. Especially when experience is needed later in the campaign.

Khedira has been capped 77 times by Germany.