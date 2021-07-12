Hopes rise as Serie A side identify Liverpool target’s potential successor

Liverpool and a trio of English clubs have seen their transfer hopes boosted after a replacement was seemingly identified for a target they are all chasing, per a report.

With Euro 2020 now concluded, attentions from an English perspective will once again turn to the upcoming Premier League season. Liverpool, Tottenham and Everton will all be looking to improve on modest finishes last season. Leeds, meanwhile, are aiming to kick on after a superb first season back in the big time.

One thing those four clubs all have in common is their shared interest in a Euro 2020 sensation.

Denmark’s Mikkel Damsgaard grabbed the opportunity afforded to him by Christian Eriksen’s unfortunate absence with both hands.

The Sampdoria attacker, 21, was a shining light for the Danes. His surge was typified by his stunning free kick against England in the semi final.

The aforementioned quartet have all taken note, with Liverpool and Tottenham most recently named in a report that detailed Sampdoria’s softening stance over Damsgaard’s exit.

They were previously thought to be unwilling to negotiate after refusing a cash-plus-player offer from AC Milan. However, it has since emerged a £34m bid could be enough to seal a deal.

Now, the English foursome have all been handed another boost with the latest news out of Italy.

Sport Witness (citing Italian outlet Tuttosport) reveal that Sampdoria have identified a potential Damsgaard replacement.

Celtic’s Ryan Christie is reportedly on their radar, with Tuttosport backing up rumours that had recently circulated in the British press.

Details beyond their interest in the 26-year-old Scotland international do not go further than that. But it is another indicator that Sampdoria are warming to the ideal of allowing Damsgaard to leave.

Liverpool eyeing forward with bittersweet caveat

Meanwhile, Liverpool have turned their attentions to a potential signing in the forward ranks, though the arrival would likely only occur if a club favourite left, per a report.

Italian newspaper La Stampa (cited by Sport Witness) reveal that Italy’s Euro 2020 hotshot Domenico Berardi is in their ‘sights’.

A recent report detailed their interest – along with Leicester – and the exceedingly reasonable fee of €40m was touted as being required to secure his signature.

Berardi is deemed ‘tempted’ to take a ‘big leap’ in his career having only played for Sassuolo since turning professional.

Liverpool would certainly fit the bill in that regard. Though his arrival would likely be a bittersweet moment for Reds fans.

That’s because the report goes on to state that the chances of him moving to Anfield would likely rest on Mohamed Salah first being sold. Salah’s agent’s cryptic message drew the scorn of Jurgen Klopp, but with the Reds surging to a top four finish before the season concluded, talk of a Salah exit quickly faded.

