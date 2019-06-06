Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen has dealt a blow to Arsenal by suggesting he would like to follow coach Marco Giampaolo to AC Milan.

Despite the Gunners being set to work under a slightly more restricted budget this summer, having missed out on qualification for the Champions League once again, defence is one area of the squad that Unai Emery is understandably desperate to strengthen.

Andersen has emerged as a potential target for Arsenal and is very highly rated in Italy, with some even labelling him the ‘next Milan Skriniar’.

Their rivals Spurs and Manchester United have also been credited with interest in the Denmark international, who made 34 appearances in Serie A last season.

Andersen apparently carries a price tag of around €22million with Samp able to make a hefty profit on the centre-half, and reports have suggested most serious interest will likely come from AC Milan.

Marco Giampaolo is seemingly set to leave the Genoa-based club for San Siro and is apparently keen on taking Andersen with him, and the latter certainly did nothing to dispel those rumours.

“I haven’t read much in media about Giampaolo leaving, but I’m happy for him,” he told EkstraBladet.

“I’m also a little disappointed as he’s leaving. If I dream of joining him? I can’t respond to that and I don’t know my future, but Milan is a great club.”

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!