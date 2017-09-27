Sampdoria star reveals reason for rejecting Prem duo

Dennis Praet has revealed why he turned down a move to Newcastle and Everton this summer.

Praet has a €25million release clause and attracted interest from the Premier League duo, however a move never materialised.

Now, the former Anderlecht man has revealed that even if a club had met the clause he would have chosen to stay with Sampdoria.

“I didn’t want to leave”, the former Anderlecht star told Belgian paper Humo.

“I thought something would have changed here, I thought the manager would have given me a new role. I love this club and the president is a special person. He has a great approach with footballers and that’s a huge difference compared to Anderlecht.

“I know Sampdoria received some offers for me but I did’t even talk with any other club as there was no agreement between them. I’ve never played in the Premier League but I’d be happy to go there one day. I am grateful to Sampdoria and I want to replay their trust scoring goals and making assists.”