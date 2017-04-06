Sampdoria striker’s agent responds to Spurs, Chelsea transfer talk

Patrik Schick’s agent has welcomed the news linking the striker with a move to the Premier League and thinks it’s inevitable he will follow in the footsteps of some of his country’s best players.

The 21-year-old Czech striker has been tipped as a summer target for Tottenham, with boss Mauricio Pochettino looking to bring in more cover and competition for Harry Kane, with €20million capture Vincent Janssen failing to impress.

Chelsea have also recently been linked with the player.

But while Pavel Paska thinks a move to the Premier League will one day happen for Schick, he insists his only focus is on progressing his game at the Serie A outfit.

“Patrik is growing very well, even more than I expected,” Paska told Czech portal Idnes (via Calciomercato.com). ”

“It’s natural that he would have gone abroad to play his football to follow in the footsteps of (Pavel) Kuka, (Patrik) Berger and (Karel) Poborski. He’s developing very well.”

With scouts from all over Europe descending on the Stadio Luigi Ferraris to watch the 21-year-old in action and recent reports linking him with a move to Chelsea and Spurs, Paska added: “I don’t wish to comment on the stories that have been published here or in Italy. We have enough experience not to get complacent about things like this.

“We know what we want and we have a plan to discuss it. Right now Patrik needs more regular game time and I’ve told him to concentrate on what happens on the field and I’ll take care of the rest.

“When there is something interesting we will sit round the table and discuss it”.